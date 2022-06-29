IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

A devastating presentation of facts but prosecutors need all the evidence

08:42

Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg discusses evidence of alleged witness tampering revealed during the surprise January 6 Committee hearing Tuesday, what it could mean and why he says despite a 'devastating presentation of facts' prosecutors still need all evidence before prosecuting.June 29, 2022

