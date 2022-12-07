IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Kornacki: Changing demographics in Atlanta area helped Warnock's campaign

    08:43

  • Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact

    07:54

  • Aaron Judge agrees to 9-year, $360M deal with Yankees

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    Trump faces one setback after another in horrific month

    04:37

  • Mara Gay: Democracy is alive and well and lives to fight another day

    03:41

  • John Heilemann: Trump's support nationally keeps going down, but he's also the frontrunner

    07:54

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Twitter, 'Easy Rider', Britney Spears

    04:55

  • The life and faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush

    08:29

  • Taylor Swift, Nancy Pelosi make Most Powerful Women list

    06:26

  • 'We've got the truth on our side': Arizona certifies midterm results despite GOP complaints

    06:07

  • All eyes on Georgia as Election Day gets underway in runoff

    02:44

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Get your new bivalent booster

    08:04

  • 'A really significant milestone': Biden to visit Arizona chip maker facility

    03:53

  • Republicans defend Constitution, but some still unwilling to criticize Trump

    11:46

  • Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

    01:37

  • Steve Kornacki: GOP in Georgia needs to pull rabbit out of hat in terms of voter turnout

    06:33

  • Thousands in NC still without power after attack on substations

    04:51

  • Steve Kornacki: 'Good judgment' question could factor into Georgia runoff

    07:50

  • 'Retrograde' looks at the abrupt end to America's longest war

    05:35

Morning Joe

81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor

08:49

Historian Jon Meacham and Adm. James Stavridis discuss the attack on Pearl Harbor, which happened 81 years ago, Dec. 7, 1941.Dec. 7, 2022

  • Steve Kornacki: Changing demographics in Atlanta area helped Warnock's campaign

    08:43

  • Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact

    07:54

  • Aaron Judge agrees to 9-year, $360M deal with Yankees

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    Trump faces one setback after another in horrific month

    04:37

  • Mara Gay: Democracy is alive and well and lives to fight another day

    03:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All