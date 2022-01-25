8,500 U.S. troops now on high alert amid Ukraine crisis
11:33
Share this -
copied
The United States is discussing the deployment of American military forces to Eastern Europe with its NATO allies, a senior administration official said Monday, as President Joe Biden weighs options for responding to Russian threats against Ukraine.Jan. 25, 2022
Mayor Adams: NYC's plan against violence balances intervention and prevention
10:59
Professor's civil rights lecture canceled over CRT concerns
07:18
Now Playing
8,500 U.S. troops now on high alert amid Ukraine crisis
11:33
UP NEXT
Georgia judge approves request for grand jury in Trump election interference probe
07:49
Senators move forward with Electoral Count Act update
07:47
Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid, postponing libel trial against Times