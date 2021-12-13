1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states03:42
1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion07:26
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years07:35
'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'05:31
'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election07:18
What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future07:47
Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes05:13
The annual Snowball Express brings holiday cheer to military families08:49
'The next evolution' of people taking grievances to new places09:31
NYC's incoming school chancellor looks to challenges ahead07:04
Chris Christie says it is 'undeniable' that Trump gave him Covid04:29
Appeals court denies Trump's bid to withhold documents from January 6 committee06:38
Hillary Clinton sits down for in-depth Sunday TODAY interview11:31
U.K. court: Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. 06:43
The Atlantic tackles the fake child-trafficking epidemic09:11
Ohio House member on reaching across the aisle06:34
Rev. Sharpton: You can have police reform and fight against gun violence at the same time11:51
Rep. Jeffries: Dems are focused jobs, crushing Covid, economy10:42
An estimated 4.2 million people quit their jobs in October04:15
GOP-aligned group finds no evidence of voter fraud in Wisconsin07:42
1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion07:26
The Morning Joe panel -- including Ed Luce, Ian Brzezinski and David Ignatius -- discusses lessons from the past on thwarting a Russian invasion in Ukraine.Dec. 13, 2021
Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states03:42
1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion07:26
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years07:35
'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'05:31
'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election07:18
What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future07:47