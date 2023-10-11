IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: We are preparing for a ground war here

    04:02

  • Israel needs the resources to eliminate Hamas, says House member

    10:14
  • Now Playing

    14 Americans confirmed dead, number expected to rise, says State Department

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Harvard president breaks silence after student groups blame Israel for attack

    04:48

  • 'The race is in a dead heat': House GOP begins formal process to pick speaker

    09:36

  • Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump is a dealbreaker for Americans who want to vote for a Republican

    08:14

  • Ron DeSantis: This is perhaps Israel's darkest hour

    05:31

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: What happened on Saturday was a massacre, a slaughter

    12:05

  • 'Ten times bigger than 9/11': Israeli Ambassador speaks out against Hamas' 'atrocities'

    09:57

  • Richard Engel: Hamas says it's set to attack Israeli city of Ashkelon

    01:06

  • John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'

    05:50

  • Joe: The $6B Iranian asset argument is one of the laziest, stupidest I have heard

    05:15

  • Lobby in Israel's largest hospital becomes blood donation center

    03:26

  • Senate working on additional Israel aid, says Foreign Relations Committee member

    07:26

  • Jeremy Bash: This is worse than 9/11 for Israel

    01:38

  • Biden to give 'full-throated defense' of Israel in Tuesday remarks

    01:59

  • Deaths top 1,600 in Israel-Hamas War

    07:10

  • Richard Haass: Israel has real dilemmas about what to do

    02:09

  • David Ignatius: Most Israelis didn't imagine something like this could happen

    02:39

  • ADL director: This was a pre-planned massacre

    12:17

Morning Joe

14 Americans confirmed dead, number expected to rise, says State Department

05:49

State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller confirms the number of Americans killed in Hamas' attack on Israel, a number he expects to rise.Oct. 11, 2023

  • Richard Engel: We are preparing for a ground war here

    04:02

  • Israel needs the resources to eliminate Hamas, says House member

    10:14
  • Now Playing

    14 Americans confirmed dead, number expected to rise, says State Department

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Harvard president breaks silence after student groups blame Israel for attack

    04:48

  • 'The race is in a dead heat': House GOP begins formal process to pick speaker

    09:36

  • Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump is a dealbreaker for Americans who want to vote for a Republican

    08:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All