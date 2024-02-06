IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Donald Trump cannot claim presidential immunity to defend himself from criminal prosecution, DC Circuit Court of Appeals rules

  • Joe: Johnson lying through his teeth about a bill he hasn't even read

    08:04

  • Sen. King: Republicans want chaos at the border so they can blast the president

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    New York governor slams 'abhorrent' Times Square attack

    10:29
  • UP NEXT

    'The critical economic issue': Why grocery prices stay high as inflation declines

    04:41

  • Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62

    00:31

  • Eugene Robinson: A very good day for Biden in S.C. that needs to be acknowledged

    08:37

  • The untold history of the first Black astronauts

    04:45

  • Why Biden's 'third-party peril' is on the left

    05:47

  • Joy Reid's 'Medgar and Myrlie' a 'love story' telling the fuller story of the civil rights movement

    08:04

  • 'This is everything they asked for': Senator says GOP should take yes for an answer

    07:39

  • Why a booming economy isn't boosting Biden's approval numbers

    10:47

  • Sen. Schumer to Speaker Johnson: Do the right thing on the border bill

    10:24

  • Sen. Murphy: I think Speaker Johnson wants to kill this bill in the Senate

    09:19

  • 'Just a lie': Joe pushes back against Speaker Johnson's border bill claim

    08:58

  • Susan Glasser: Senate's false hope of bargain meets Trumpy demise

    05:35

  • A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'

    06:05

  • Larry David on the last season of 'Curb' and why he's not retiring

    11:58

  • Biden at this year's National Prayer Breakfast vs. Trump at the 2017 breakfast

    04:49

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

    00:39

  • Joe: GOP has come to the conclusion that what's good for America is bad for Trump

    06:02

Morning Joe

New York governor slams 'abhorrent' Times Square attack

10:29

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss the migrants who assaulted NYPD officers in Times Square, the battle over the border and the NY special election to replace George Santos' seat.Feb. 6, 2024

  • Joe: Johnson lying through his teeth about a bill he hasn't even read

    08:04

  • Sen. King: Republicans want chaos at the border so they can blast the president

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    New York governor slams 'abhorrent' Times Square attack

    10:29
  • UP NEXT

    'The critical economic issue': Why grocery prices stay high as inflation declines

    04:41

  • Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62

    00:31

  • Eugene Robinson: A very good day for Biden in S.C. that needs to be acknowledged

    08:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All