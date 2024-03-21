'Wildly fun, silly entertainment': 'Palm Royale' takes a satirical dive into Palm Beach's elite society

Dive into the absurdly comedic world of Palm Royale, now streaming on Apple TV+, where the wealthy scheme and party with abandon. Actor Josh Lucas joins Morning Joe to discuss how the show satirizes the disconnect between Palm Beach Florida's elite and societal issues like civil rights and women's rights, all set against the backdrop of the exclusive Palm Royal Country Club in 1969 — echoing the opulent legacy inherited by Mar-a-Lago. March 21, 2024