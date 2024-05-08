IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Why pay $40K?’: Joe Scarborough offers free alternatives to expensive Equinox membership
May 8, 202402:08
  • Now Playing

    ‘Why pay $40K?’: Joe Scarborough offers free alternatives to expensive Equinox membership

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    'It's more than a shorthand': J.K. Simmons on working with family in new thriller

    06:35

  • RFK Jr. says doctors found a dead worm in his brain

    02:57

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 8

    46:50

  • 'He's coming for your healthcare': New Biden ad uses Trump's words against him

    07:02

  • ‘Make America gag again’: Daniels' testimony sparks 'visceral reactions' in overflow room

    03:35

  • New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests

    06:07

  • 'You can talk to your lost loved ones every single day': Luke Russert 

    12:19

  • Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second-guessing herself at every corner’

    08:23

  • Danny Cevallos: Were the benefits of Stormy Daniels' testimony worth the risks?

    04:52

  • ‘Cringy’: Weighing the risks vs. rewards of Stormy Daniels’ testimony 

    16:13

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 7

    39:05

  • 'She talks about hard truths': Ethan Hawke on the importance of Flannery O'Connor

    07:58

  • Joy Reid: Brittney Griner was a pawn in Putin's politics

    06:19

  • Danny Cevallos: Stormy Daniels could do some 'flame throwing' today

    04:09

  • Did Trump violate gag order with social media post he then deleted?

    06:04

  • Stormy Daniels to testify in Trump's hush money trial

    05:36

  • 'You have to work at your professional worth,' says NBC executive Bonnie Hammer

    08:18

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07

  • Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31

Morning Joe

‘Why pay $40K?’: Joe Scarborough offers free alternatives to expensive Equinox membership

02:08

High-end fitness chain Equinox is launching one of the most expensive gym memberships in the world — a $40,000-per-year program aimed at improving overall health and longevity. Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Andrew Ross Sorkin debunk the need for such an extravagant expense with a few simple life tips: eat more protein, lift weights, improve balance, stretch, sleep, add mindfulness to your routine, and moisturize. May 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Why pay $40K?’: Joe Scarborough offers free alternatives to expensive Equinox membership

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    'It's more than a shorthand': J.K. Simmons on working with family in new thriller

    06:35

  • RFK Jr. says doctors found a dead worm in his brain

    02:57

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 8

    46:50

  • 'He's coming for your healthcare': New Biden ad uses Trump's words against him

    07:02

  • ‘Make America gag again’: Daniels' testimony sparks 'visceral reactions' in overflow room

    03:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All