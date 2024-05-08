‘Why pay $40K?’: Joe Scarborough offers free alternatives to expensive Equinox membership

High-end fitness chain Equinox is launching one of the most expensive gym memberships in the world — a $40,000-per-year program aimed at improving overall health and longevity. Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Andrew Ross Sorkin debunk the need for such an extravagant expense with a few simple life tips: eat more protein, lift weights, improve balance, stretch, sleep, add mindfulness to your routine, and moisturize. May 8, 2024