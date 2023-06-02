'Why not you?': Bestselling author offers her advice to dreamers

Author T.J. Newman wrote her debut novel 'Falling' while working as a flight attendant. She had little luck pitching her book to publishers until one finally took a chance, and the book debuted at number two on the NYT bestseller's list. 'Falling' is set to be a major motion picture. Newman's second novel 'Drowning' is now out, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 2, 2023