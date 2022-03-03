'Who raised him?': Joe slams DeSantis for 'rude' criticism of teenagers over masks
07:42
Share this -
copied
Joe Scarborough, Mika Brezinski, Willie Geist and the Morning Joe panel discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Wednesday press conference where he chided teenagers for wearing masks, telling them to "stop with this covid theatre." In the same press conference, he also suggested France would 'fold" if invaded by Russia. Scarborough uses history to disprove him. March 3, 2022
Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault
03:21
Now Playing
'Who raised him?': Joe slams DeSantis for 'rude' criticism of teenagers over masks
07:42
UP NEXT
Russian military 'bogged down' but has the advantage: Armed Services Committee member
05:51
Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees
04:36
Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons
04:26
George Conway: 'The evidence is piling up' against Trump and campaign