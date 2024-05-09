IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Who are these people?': Trump uses day off to host dinner for NFT buyers
Former president Trump took advantage of his day off from his criminal hush money trial to host dinner for his NFT trading card buyers.  Trump’s latest cash grab, dubbed the “Mugshot Edition,” included a bonus swatch of the suit he wore during his Fulton County, Georgia mugshot amid racketeering charges linked to 2020 election disputes. Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist react. May 9, 2024

