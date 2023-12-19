IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'I'm so grateful for you': Mika voices support for former election workers

10:50

Two Georgia election workers who won a $148M verdict against Rudy Giuliani for defamation on Friday, are suing him again. Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are asking a federal judge to permanently prohibit him from lying about them. The Morning Joe panel discusses the suit and Giuliani continuing to promote the big lie.Dec. 19, 2023

