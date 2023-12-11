Hunter Biden's attorney blames 'Republican political pressure' for indictment

Mika: Texas’ AG is so desperate to mimic Trump he’s behaving in a cruel, brutal fashion07:24
'Terrible for the American people': House member slams impeachment inquiry07:01
Conservatives seize the moment over campus antisemitism: NYT09:01
Legal analyst predicts Trump may not testify in NY civil fraud trial04:56
- Now Playing
Hunter Biden's attorney blames 'Republican political pressure' for indictment11:27
- UP NEXT
'The son every parent would love to have': Family pleads for son's release07:14
The most expensive cafe in the world?03:31
'A fundamental misreading of Hamas': Money into Gaza had a role in the success of the Oct. 7 attacks05:52
Former House member is now running for George Santos' old seat05:36
Trump leads with 'outright majority' in Iowa caucuses, polling shows10:10
Why succeeding sometimes involves a step backward07:03
'Freedom on Fire' gives look inside Russia's war in Ukraine07:44
Abortion and cost of living are top issues for women ahead of 202407:00
'This is second-class citizenship for women': Debating Texas' abortion law08:36
Can the White House brag on the latest economic numbers?06:39
U.S. added 199,000 jobs in November; unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent07:30
America's funding for Ukraine an 'investment in global security,' says official05:12
'It's unserious': Democrat rips GOP colleagues over House agenda05:01
'We are investigating and we will provide answers', says Netanyahu spokesperson on Oct. 7 response time16:03
Richard Engel: Israeli military escalating campaign against Hamas in Gaza11:09
Mika: Texas’ AG is so desperate to mimic Trump he’s behaving in a cruel, brutal fashion07:24
'Terrible for the American people': House member slams impeachment inquiry07:01
Conservatives seize the moment over campus antisemitism: NYT09:01
Legal analyst predicts Trump may not testify in NY civil fraud trial04:56
- Now Playing
Hunter Biden's attorney blames 'Republican political pressure' for indictment11:27
- UP NEXT
'The son every parent would love to have': Family pleads for son's release07:14
Play All