'What are the Democrats doing?': Progressive policies overshadow real wins

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Mike Barnicle, Eddie Glaude, Rev. Al Sharpton and Donny Deutsch have a roundtable discussion about the future of the Democratic party, and how the continued shift to the left is getting in the way of the 'Three C's" that Joe believes are the things that truly matter to voters: Crime, covid, and cost of living."Feb. 16, 2022