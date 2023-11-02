IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Welcome to the party': GOP senators break with Tuberville military blockade

    House sending the wrong image with Speaker Johnson's Israel bill

Morning Joe

'Welcome to the party': GOP senators break with Tuberville military blockade

04:11

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) faced intense backlash on Wednesday from his own party who angrily challenged his months long blockade.  The Morning Joe panel discuss. Nov. 2, 2023

    'Welcome to the party': GOP senators break with Tuberville military blockade

    House sending the wrong image with Speaker Johnson's Israel bill

