IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tennessee Democrats face expulsion from House over gun violence protest

    10:03
  • Now Playing

    'We will stay present until there's action on gun violence,' says Tenn. state rep.

    08:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Letters from Sing Sing' documents inmate's quest to clear his name

    11:56

  • 'An historic day for Finland, for Europe and the world'

    04:44

  • 'I know the answer is yes': Michelle Williams on why she continues working with director

    07:20

  • 'Wisdom of the Bullfrog' helps guide leaders during challenging times

    06:34

  • Fox News panel can't support Trump's call to defund police

    03:14

  • Can Biden break through as Trump has center stage?

    07:20

  • Andrew Weissman: A judge has the power to curtail any incitement to violence

    07:20

  • Officials in Trump case continue to receive threats

    09:51

  • Joe: Republicans have become a parody of themselves

    04:46

  • 'A huge defeat for Republicans': Liberals gain control of Wisconsin supreme court

    08:55

  • Chicago mayor-elect vows for 'collective response' to build a safer city

    09:08

  • Joyce Vance: This is a well-written indictment

    08:23

  • Trump tears into all the investigations he faces in post-arrest speech

    05:57

  • House member raises concerns about AI technology

    04:40

  • NATO unity is not cracking, it is 'rock solid,' says ambassador

    06:01

  • Sen. Graham begs Fox viewers to donate to Donald Trump

    04:26

  • Conservative justice lashes out at winner in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

    03:22

  • George Conway: There’s no question it was a crime under New York state law

    07:44

Morning Joe

'We will stay present until there's action on gun violence,' says Tenn. state rep.

08:06

Tennessee Republicans have moved forward to expel three Democratic House members for their role leading recent protests to the House floor. The trio of Reps. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis led protest chants for gun reform on the floor of the chamber last week in the wake of the deadly Covenant School shooting. Rep. Johnson joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 6, 2023

  • Tennessee Democrats face expulsion from House over gun violence protest

    10:03
  • Now Playing

    'We will stay present until there's action on gun violence,' says Tenn. state rep.

    08:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Letters from Sing Sing' documents inmate's quest to clear his name

    11:56

  • 'An historic day for Finland, for Europe and the world'

    04:44

  • 'I know the answer is yes': Michelle Williams on why she continues working with director

    07:20

  • 'Wisdom of the Bullfrog' helps guide leaders during challenging times

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All