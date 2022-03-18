Senator calls out GOP 'double standard' in criticizing Biden over Ukraine
Foreign Relations Committee member, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., discusses the hypocrisy of GOP senators criticizing the president for not doing enough on Ukraine while voting against the Ukraine aid package.March 18, 2022
