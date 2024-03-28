IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We Were the Lucky Ones' follows a family's escape from the Holocaust
March 28, 202409:57

  • Majority of women voters support Biden over Trump in new polling

    08:19
  • Now Playing

    'We Were the Lucky Ones' follows a family's escape from the Holocaust

    09:57
  • UP NEXT

    'He was ferociously independent': Senator recalls Joe Lieberman's legacy

    07:08

  • 'Our message resonated with voters': Democrat wins Alabama special election

    05:55

  • Automakers like Volkswagen prioritize production of electric vehicles

    07:19

  • Wall Street Journal holds read-a-thon for reporter detained in Russia

    05:48

  • Connecticut governor recalls life and legacy of former Sen. Joe Lieberman

    07:17

  • George Conway: Lying, intimidating, bullying. That's Trump at his worst, and that's Trump always

    12:20

  • Rev. Al: For those of us that really believe in the Bible, Trump selling them is offensive

    04:11

  • Biden, Clinton and Obama to host NYC fundraiser

    01:36

  • 'We're losing the battle on misinformation,' says doctor

    03:52

  • Students weigh in on impact of Alabama's anti-DEI law

    04:02

  • Trump says 'Joe Buden disinformates and misinformates' in social post

    07:09

  • 'An unthinkable tragedy': Baltimore's mayor on loss of life from bridge collapse

    07:25

  • 'We know what's on the line': NC governor on the stakes for 2024

    08:31

  • Maryland's governor praises first responders for saving 'countless lives'

    04:58

  • Transportation Secretary: We are doing everything that can be done to reopen the port

    04:19

  • 'One more moment of hypocrisy': Senator slams Trump's selling of Bibles

    08:53

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump is commodifying the Bible during Holy Week

    08:59

  • U.S. Coast Guard calls off search-and-rescue efforts

    03:11

Morning Joe

'We Were the Lucky Ones' follows a family's escape from the Holocaust

09:57

The new Hulu miniseries 'We Were the Lucky Ones' is based on Georgia Hunter’s novel, which is based on the true story of her own family from Radom, Poland and their escape from the Holocaust.March 28, 2024

  • Majority of women voters support Biden over Trump in new polling

    08:19
  • Now Playing

    'We Were the Lucky Ones' follows a family's escape from the Holocaust

    09:57
  • UP NEXT

    'He was ferociously independent': Senator recalls Joe Lieberman's legacy

    07:08

  • 'Our message resonated with voters': Democrat wins Alabama special election

    05:55

  • Automakers like Volkswagen prioritize production of electric vehicles

    07:19

  • Wall Street Journal holds read-a-thon for reporter detained in Russia

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All