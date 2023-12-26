'We want him back yesterday': Family of man held by Hamas fights for his release

Yair Yaakov, his sons Or and Yagil Yaakov and longtime girlfriend, Meirav Tal, were taken hostage from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists. While Meirav Tal and Yaakov's sons have since been released, Yaakov remains in captivity. Yair Yaakov's brother, Yaniv, discusses his brother still being held hostage by Hamas. Dec. 26, 2023