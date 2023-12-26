IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. launches strikes against terrorist group in Iraq

    05:46

  • Airline puts an unaccompanied child on the wrong plane

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    'We want him back yesterday': Family of man held by Hamas fights for his release

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    RNC chair may be in trouble over audio of Trump, Karl Rove warns

    05:18

  • Lindsey Graham defends Trump's claims of immunity and election fraud

    02:11

  • Confidence rising as economic risks remain

    02:03

  • America grows more divided in 2023

    07:38

  • Living nativity, ice skating: 'Christmas Spectacular' celebrates 90th season

    04:25

  • Morning Joe celebrates the team that makes it happen

    03:46

  • Senator hopeful of border deal when Congress returns

    05:23

  • DeSantis says Trump indictments 'sucked out a lot of oxygen' from the primary

    03:59

  • Tracking Donald Trump's legal woes

    04:35

  • How to stay safe during the flu season

    02:28

  • Trump's anti-immigrant remark is boosting his support in Iowa

    06:02

  • 'Ferrari' shines a light on the lives of Enzo Ferrari and his family

    07:45

  • Chris Matthews: Rudy Giuliani has to fix his act

    07:06

  • Biden's supporters say he needs to lay out a second-term agenda

    03:01

  • 'A historically unproductive Congress': House dysfunction by the numbers

    06:15

  • Why it looks like phones are making students dumber

    05:22

  • IDF paratrooper: Why the Israel-Hamas war is a generational war

    12:24

Morning Joe

'We want him back yesterday': Family of man held by Hamas fights for his release

07:46

Yair Yaakov, his sons Or and Yagil Yaakov and longtime girlfriend, Meirav Tal, were taken hostage from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists. While Meirav Tal and Yaakov's sons have since been released, Yaakov remains in captivity. Yair Yaakov's brother, Yaniv, discusses his brother still being held hostage by Hamas. Dec. 26, 2023

  • U.S. launches strikes against terrorist group in Iraq

    05:46

  • Airline puts an unaccompanied child on the wrong plane

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    'We want him back yesterday': Family of man held by Hamas fights for his release

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    RNC chair may be in trouble over audio of Trump, Karl Rove warns

    05:18

  • Lindsey Graham defends Trump's claims of immunity and election fraud

    02:11

  • Confidence rising as economic risks remain

    02:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All