IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Key takeaways from Day 15 of Trump's hush money trial

'We've got to encourage debate': Ali Velshi stresses the need for open dialogue
May 10, 202406:29
  • Now Playing

    'We've got to encourage debate': Ali Velshi stresses the need for open dialogue

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Prentice Penny: 'There's definitely an exodus of Black Twitter on X, but we're still here'

    06:33

  • 'They're playing to an audience of one': Kristen Welker on Trump's VP candidates

    08:41

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 10

    50:49

  • 'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels

    07:25

  • 'A nation united as never before': Ponomarenko describes Ukraine's resilience in war

    07:57

  • 'He saw it all': Cohen's testimony could make or break Trump's hush money case

    06:52

  • 'Trump's never been good at hiding his fear': Trump turns attacks to RFK Jr.

    12:09

  • 'Unnecessary risk': Danny Cevallos critiques Stormy Daniels' role in hush money trial

    16:08

  • 'Trump doesn't want just loyalty, he wants slavish loyalty': Sykes on Trump's VP 'wannabes'

    06:10

  • Arthur Brooks: Want to make America happy again? Start loving people who disagree with us

    07:00

  • 'A compassionate warning': Eddie Redmayne on 'Cabaret's timely message

    05:52

  • Hillary Clinton: Joe Biden is the only choice for women who value freedom

    07:35

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 9

    55:29

  • 'Propaganda is not education': Hillary Clinton on combating misinformation in schools and online

    09:02

  • 'Justice delayed is justice denied': Hillary Clinton weighs in on Trump's trials

    10:35

  • Florida Sen. Rick Scott accompanies Trump for Day 14 of hush money trial

    02:26

  • 'Progress is possible, not guaranteed': Hillary Clinton echoes anthem's call to action in 'Suffs'

    09:47

  • 'Who are these people?': Trump uses day off to host dinner for NFT buyers

    01:18

  • 'Does he really think we're that stupid?': Joe reacts to Lindsey Graham's latest political gesturing

    10:27

Morning Joe

'We've got to encourage debate': Ali Velshi stresses the need for open dialogue

06:29

MSNBC's Ali Velshi joins Morning Joe to share insights from his new book, "Small Acts of Courage," which tracks his journey from observer to participant in the fight against injustice, inspired by his experience covering the George Floyd protests.May 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'We've got to encourage debate': Ali Velshi stresses the need for open dialogue

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Prentice Penny: 'There's definitely an exodus of Black Twitter on X, but we're still here'

    06:33

  • 'They're playing to an audience of one': Kristen Welker on Trump's VP candidates

    08:41

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 10

    50:49

  • 'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels

    07:25

  • 'A nation united as never before': Ponomarenko describes Ukraine's resilience in war

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All