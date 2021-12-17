'We think this is bad precedent; we fought it really hard,' says Forbes editor
04:51
Share this -
copied
Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane joins Morning Joe to discuss being subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to appear before the grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a 2015 cover story.Dec. 17, 2021
Secretary Walsh: Build Back Better is an investment in people
08:34
Now Playing
'We think this is bad precedent; we fought it really hard,' says Forbes editor
04:51
UP NEXT
Forbes' Randall Lane subpoenaed to speak to grand jury
07:58
Senate Democrats to pivot from BBB to voting rights
06:32
Sen. Schumer tees up votes on stalled judicial and ambassadorial nominees
07:55
Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech