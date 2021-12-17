IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'We think this is bad precedent; we fought it really hard,' says Forbes editor

    Forbes' Randall Lane subpoenaed to speak to grand jury

  Senate Democrats to pivot from BBB to voting rights

  Sen. Schumer tees up votes on stalled judicial and ambassadorial nominees

  Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech

  Rep. Clyburn: Passing voting rights is very important

  Dr. Biden: It has been the honor of a lifetime to be first lady

  50 Over 50 is going global

  Incoming NYPD commissioner: First thing we must do is get a handle on the violence in this city

  House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

  Why the Justice Department must step in on election manipulation

  Rev. Al: Democrats need to make voting rights a priority or risk losing voters

  Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation

  Why the Proud Boys are targeting schools boards and town councils

  We believe we can influence Putin's decision on Ukraine, says Pentagon press secretary

  DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages

  Minnesota hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

  A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows

  How a Texas woman was arrested for 'illegal voting'

Morning Joe

'We think this is bad precedent; we fought it really hard,' says Forbes editor

04:51

Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane joins Morning Joe to discuss being subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to appear before the grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a 2015 cover story.Dec. 17, 2021

