Morning Joe

'We think it is immoral' for foreign business to pay taxes to Russian government: Ukrainian MP

05:23

Maryan Zablotskyy, member of Ukrainian Parliament, joins Morning Joe to discuss an effort by Ukraine officials to urge members of U.S. Congress to impose stricter penalties on corporations that pay taxes in Russia.March 8, 2022

