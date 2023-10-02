IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'We should be unflinching': Marty Baron on the role of journalism in 2024

The Washington Post's Marty Baron joins Morning Joe to discuss how the media should report on Donald Trump. Baron also discusses his new book 'Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos and the Washington Post'.Oct. 2, 2023

