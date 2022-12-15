IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joe: Boehner's remarks on Pelosi is the way leaders treated each other

    07:49

  • Patti Smith: I want my book to be something positive for the people

    09:34

  • Schumer predicts Dems will hold Senate majority in 2024

    05:04

  • Senator encourages Americans to remove TikTok from their devices

    08:55

  • Samantha Power: Supplemental aid from Congress to Ukraine is important

    06:37

  • Steve Rattner: The Fed is sending new hawkish signals

    07:01

  • Another poll shows Trump trailing Ron DeSantis

    07:05

  • All gestures, all shock opera: DeSantis launches his newest battle

    08:55

  • 'Today is the right day to remove' Iran from women's panel, says U.S. ambassador

    06:08

  • Broadway show set to close weeks after opening unless it can rally audiences

    07:06

  • Los Angeles mayor declares state of emergency on homelessness

    11:23

  • Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

    03:34

  • Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp

    02:23

  • Text messages show Trump WH engaging in wild election conspiracy theories

    12:34

  • House Covid subcommittee to hold final hearing Wednesday

    08:08

  • Cause of soccer writer's death at World Cup released

    02:04

  • Sen. Murphy: Today is a day to remember all of the good that has come since Sandy Hook

    11:33

  • Trump trails DeSantis by double digits in new polling

    03:01

  • Trump special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State

    06:41

  • 'A whole new mystery': Inside the new 'Glass Onion'

    03:37

Morning Joe

'We're working hard' to release Paul Whelan, says negotiator who worked to free Griner

07:41

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Roger Carstens, joins Morning Joe to discuss U.S. efforts to bring American Paul Whelan back to the U.S. from Russia.Dec. 15, 2022

