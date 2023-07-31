'We're ready to go': Fulton DA signals Trump election interference charges imminent

Fulton County DA Fani Willis initiates heightened security measures and remote work for staff, suggesting imminent charging decisions in the investigation into election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies. The investigation, spanning two and a half years, could result in high-profile charges, as a special grand jury recommended indictments for recognizable names involved in possible election meddling. NBC News' Blayne Alexander joins Morning Joe, live from the Fulton County Courthouse, to discuss. July 31, 2023