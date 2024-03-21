IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We're helping the Taiwanese become a porcupine': Rep. Slotkin on US-Taiwan military ties
March 21, 202406:10

Recent comments made by Taiwan's defense minister seemed to imply that American troops are currently training members of the Taiwanese military on its outlying islands— marking a rare acknowledgement by Taiwan of activity by American troops on its territory, sparking bipartisan concern in Congress. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich) joins Morning Joe to discusses deterring China's military action towards Taiwan.  Slotkin also dives into the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including Secy. Blinken's upcoming trip to visiting nations, stressing that "people feel like they're not being heard, and want to understand what the endgame here is in Gaza. There's got to be a plan."March 21, 2024

