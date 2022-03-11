'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home
Yulia Zhdanova, a Ukrainian mother of two, describes how she and her family survived a Russian bombing attack of her home, and how and why they decided to flee to the relative safety of Western Ukraine in the aftermath. "We don't want this Russian peace," Zhdanova says. We know what kind of peace it is."March 11, 2022
'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home
