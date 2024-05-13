'We need to develop': Nigeria's F.M. calls for G20 inclusion and a UN Security Council seat

Nigeria's Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, is in Washington this week to reinforce U.S.-Nigeria relations, emphasizing democracy and development goals. Minister Tuggar joins Morning Joe to highlight Nigeria's aspirations for G20 membership and a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, stressing the importance of indigenous solutions to regional challenges.May 13, 2024