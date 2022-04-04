IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide as shocking images of casualties surface

    07:49
  • Now Playing

    'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    Lithuania cuts off all gas ties with Russia

    07:13

  • Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson

    07:58

  • Can Ukrainian army continue its counter-offensive?

    04:29

  • Humanitarian aid convoys attempt to reach Mariupol

    03:39

  • Severe weather sweeping across the South turns deadly

    02:11

  • 'Way more unites us than divides us': Former House member pens 'American Reboot'

    11:26

  • U.S. economy added 431,000 jobs in March

    03:17

  • Democrats working to fix 'Putin's price hike' at the pump, says House member

    06:02

  • 'It is still the Trump cult': Why the GOP isn't a party but a 'hot mess'

    06:06

  • 'A campaign that is floundering badly': Russian war lacks battlefield commander

    06:32

  • As Putin falls into an 'autocracy trap', signs of a strategic communications campaign by the West?

    09:59

  • Why releasing U.S. intel is 'frying Putin's mind'

    06:31

  • Ukraine gas chief calls for full embargo of Russian oil

    04:44

  • Putin not allowing food, medicine, fuel into parts of Ukraine, says USAID head

    08:38

  • Richard Engel: Ukraine residents pick up pieces in town where Russian military loses ground

    02:56

  • 'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room

    04:13

  • Russia planning for broad offensive in Donbas region: NATO head

    08:25

  • Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers

    05:11

Morning Joe

'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'

07:08

Daniel Bilak is a former Chief Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine and he is volunteering as a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, and he is on the ground in Kyiv. Bilak discusses the situation on the ground in Ukraine.April 4, 2022

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide as shocking images of casualties surface

    07:49
  • Now Playing

    'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    Lithuania cuts off all gas ties with Russia

    07:13

  • Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson

    07:58

  • Can Ukrainian army continue its counter-offensive?

    04:29

  • Humanitarian aid convoys attempt to reach Mariupol

    03:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All