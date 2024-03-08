IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We'll take the help': NYPD Chief of Patrol on National Guard in subways
March 8, 202405:37

  • Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden

    08:35
  • Now Playing

    'We'll take the help': NYPD Chief of Patrol on National Guard in subways

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden led with empathy at SOTU, says House member

    03:51

  • Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them

    09:22

  • Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states

    07:19

  • Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation

    05:50

  • Senator invites first U.S. baby born by IVF to SOTU, pushes for nationwide IVF protections

    05:38

  • Sen. Schumer: Biden showed America was strong, and he is strong

    07:41

  • Mara Gay: GOP response a 'chilling reminder' of the future Republicans see for the U.S.

    02:01

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: It was a triumphant evening for Biden

    10:16

  • Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency

    08:44

  • Mika: What an incredible moment as Biden slams SCOTUS decision on Roe

    05:50

  • Joe: Far-right invented Christian nationalism, and it gets more extreme every week

    08:20

  • Parents of Israeli-American hostage to attend SOTU address

    10:32

  • Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president

    08:11

  • Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country

    02:38

  • Dems fought against proposed 'extreme cuts' to DOJ, ATF, FBI: Rep. Jeffries

    06:13

  • 'This is not stop-and-frisk': I'm here to protect people, says NY gov. on subway plan

    06:26

  • Biden to lay out economic record, address reproductive rights during SOTU

    07:14

  • George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'

    08:44

Morning Joe

'We'll take the help': NYPD Chief of Patrol on National Guard in subways

05:37

A series of recent, high-profile crimes in the New York City subway system prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday to send National Guard members into the system. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell joins Morning Joe to discuss Gov. Hochul's decision.March 8, 2024

  • Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden

    08:35
  • Now Playing

    'We'll take the help': NYPD Chief of Patrol on National Guard in subways

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden led with empathy at SOTU, says House member

    03:51

  • Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them

    09:22

  • Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states

    07:19

  • Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All