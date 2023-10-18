'We know the IDF didn't not conduct this strike,' says IDF Spokesman of hospital blast

IDF Spokesman, Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, discusses the blast at al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, a Christian-run medical complex in central Gaza City, that killed at least 200 to 300 people Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Lerner says the IDF did not conduct the strike.Oct. 18, 2023