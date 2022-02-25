U.S. needs to do more sanctions; we need to do them faster: Sen. Sasse
11:21
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., joins Morning Joe to discuss why Americans need to care about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the importance of the U.S. intel community's findings on Russia and why the U.S. needs to apply more sanctions quickly.Feb. 25, 2022
