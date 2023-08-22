IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

  • From addiction to insights: Inside Billy Walters' book 'Gambler Secrets from a Life at Risk'

    'Velshi Banned Book Club' podcast: 'Hearing about yourself in a book can save lives'

    NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

  • 'Brave Behind Bars': Reshaping the lives of inmates through coding classes

  • 'I see my grandmother': Golda Meir's grandson reflects on Helen Mirren's performance in 'Golda'

  • Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

  • Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation 

  • First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail

  • Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'

  • Trump to surrender Thursday: $200,000 bond terms explained

  • DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance

  • Mark Meadows claims to have 'no knowledge' of Trump declassifying documents

  • 'Smart geopolitics and smart economics': Adm. Stavridis praises Biden's first Camp David summit

  • Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states

  • As Trump's surrender looms, GOP contenders vie for second place in primary race

  • Decline in DEI efforts: Burden shifts to women of color, says Daniela Pierre-Bravo

  • Many seek Trump alternative, but 'aren't as vocal,' says Iowa voter

  • DeSantis: I'll leave drug smugglers 'stone cold dead at the border'

  • Will Hurd: Amidst industry demand, immigration presents an 'opportunity'

Morning Joe

'Velshi Banned Book Club' podcast: 'Hearing about yourself in a book can save lives'

The practice of banning books in schools triggers a broader dialogue on education and censorship. 'Velshi Banned Book Club' podcast emerges as a platform to dissect the reasons behind these bans. Ali Velshi joins Morning Joe to discuss how the podcast engages with authors to provide context and depth to the ongoing debate over book censorship. Aug. 22, 2023

