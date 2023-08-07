IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'They were simply doing their duty': The story of servicewomen in WWII

Morning Joe

'They were simply doing their duty': The story of servicewomen in WWII

05:47

Author and CIA military analyst Lena Andrews joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'Valiant Women'.Aug. 7, 2023

    'They were simply doing their duty': The story of servicewomen in WWII

