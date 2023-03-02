IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Can you believe insurrectionists can sit in front of Garland and be self-righteous?

    11:57

  • Poland delivers first Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    08:53
  • Now Playing

    'Unpatriotic and un-American' to threaten to default on our debts, says House Dem

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    Brandon Johnson hopes to be first public school teacher elected Chicago mayor

    12:42

  • North Carolina's new Democratic leader looks to the state's rural communities

    04:54

  • Secretary of State Blinken and Russian counterpart meet at summit

    06:22

  • House Dem pushes back as Republican expresses concern over Covid comment

    04:32

  • Rep. Taylor Greene makes false claims about Biden and fentanyl

    08:36

  • How China is edging ahead of the U.S. in A.I.

    05:51

  • First-ever A.I. legal assistant makes its debut

    06:07

  • U.S. is dangerously behind China in key technologies, says manufacturing president

    04:35

  • Outgoing WH communications director reflects on her time in the job

    08:31

  • Secretary Buttigieg calls for more teeth and standards in railway safety

    12:20

  • 'We have to investigate and uncover facts': House member on China committee's first hearing

    07:13

  • Gov. Moore: Maryland can build an economy good for workers and businesses

    11:24

  • Biden set to mark the 20th anniversary of Dept. of Homeland Security

    10:27

  • As DeSantis considers visiting key primary states, Trump continues his attacks

    05:35

  • Richard Haass on China: The big foreign policy conversation that will have consequences for decades

    05:30

  • Biden Admin. starts accepting Chips Act applications

    10:54

  • Mehdi Hasan: Democracy cannot survive without good-faith disagreement

    08:32

Morning Joe

'Unpatriotic and un-American' to threaten to default on our debts, says House Dem

05:39

President Biden delivered what felt like an early 2024 campaign speech Wednesday night in Baltimore while speaking to House Democrats. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., joins Morning Joe to discuss the president's remarks and the fight over the debt ceiling.March 2, 2023

  • Joe: Can you believe insurrectionists can sit in front of Garland and be self-righteous?

    11:57

  • Poland delivers first Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    08:53
  • Now Playing

    'Unpatriotic and un-American' to threaten to default on our debts, says House Dem

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    Brandon Johnson hopes to be first public school teacher elected Chicago mayor

    12:42

  • North Carolina's new Democratic leader looks to the state's rural communities

    04:54

  • Secretary of State Blinken and Russian counterpart meet at summit

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All