IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

    05:59
  • Now Playing

    'Twitter Files' authors set to testify in Thursday House hearing

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    New Senate gun safety bill hopes to limit mass shootings

    08:10

  • Joe: Trump is on the wrong side of the issues

    09:17

  • How Henry Kissinger shaped foreign policy for decades

    08:31

  • Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

    04:01

  • The New York Times reveals 'The 10 Best Books of 2023'

    02:07

  • Institutions should stop making official statements about the news, says Jonathan Chait

    06:39

  • Joe: Trump's telling us exactly what he's going to do if elected next November

    02:50

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

    04:59

  • Hunter Biden's testimony will expose 'pathetic, failed investigation,' says congressman

    07:05

  • 'Hamas wants more Palestinians to die': Congressman weighs in on Israel-Hamas war

    03:28

  • Rosalynn Carter to be laid to rest in her hometown of Plains, Georgia

    02:28

  • Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

    08:00

  • 'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

    03:57

  • Cheney identifies congressman who called Trump 'Orange Jesus' in new book

    03:19

  • 'Trump's not eating': New Cheney book reveals why McCarthy visited Trump after Jan. 6 

    02:55

  • Mika: Every family knows someone who's suffered like Hunter Biden has

    09:19

  • Israel-Hamas talks underway to build on temporary truce, sources say

    05:34

  • Bestselling authors Mike Lupica and James Patterson promote each other's books

    05:24

Morning Joe

'Twitter Files' authors set to testify in Thursday House hearing

05:10

Ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, joins Morning Joe to discuss Thursday's hearing on the 'Twitter Files,' which Republicans cite as evidence that Twitter censored right-wing media voices under its previous ownership.Nov. 30, 2023

  • Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

    05:59
  • Now Playing

    'Twitter Files' authors set to testify in Thursday House hearing

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    New Senate gun safety bill hopes to limit mass shootings

    08:10

  • Joe: Trump is on the wrong side of the issues

    09:17

  • How Henry Kissinger shaped foreign policy for decades

    08:31

  • Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

    04:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All