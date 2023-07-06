'Trump was wrong': Pence defends his actions on January 6

- UP NEXT
Third arraignment attempt for Trump aide Walt Nauta03:06
What the new Mar-a-Lago search warrant info reveals12:09
Younger people less likely to vote, less likely to identify as Democratic, polling shows11:19
DeSantis defends video bashing Trump on LGBTQ issues as 'totally fair game'05:07
Belarus leader says Wagner's Prigozhin is in Russia01:00
'American Childhood' looks at the 'moment of specialness' throughout history08:29
Meta enters the ring to take on Twitter07:56
Why ruling on contact with social media firms could have major chilling effect06:44
'Team Rubicon' follows vet-led org on disaster relief missions08:32
DeSantis' campaign faces an 'uphill battle,' says his PAC spokesperson02:28
Israel wraps up raid in Jenin, trades fire with Gaza02:44
Claire McCaskill: Trump treated Sen. Graham like he was dirt under his shoe04:02
Police investigate motive in Philadelphia mass shooting04:23
Bidens host July 4 celebration at WH, Trump spends day on social media06:44
DeSantis faces criticism over anti-LGBTQ video02:44
Lindsey Graham booed by home state Republicans05:01
Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south02:31
Police search for suspects in Baltimore mass shooting09:50
'It's misinformation': Erin Brockovich slams lack of transparency in toxic spill aftermath09:01
Jess Bravin: Eliminating 'racial preferences' has been a driving part of Roberts' jurisprudence for decades.06:13
- UP NEXT
Third arraignment attempt for Trump aide Walt Nauta03:06
What the new Mar-a-Lago search warrant info reveals12:09
Younger people less likely to vote, less likely to identify as Democratic, polling shows11:19
DeSantis defends video bashing Trump on LGBTQ issues as 'totally fair game'05:07
Belarus leader says Wagner's Prigozhin is in Russia01:00
'American Childhood' looks at the 'moment of specialness' throughout history08:29
Play All