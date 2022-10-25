IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Tripledemic' a 'concerning situation' but U.S. not powerless against it: WH

Morning Joe

'Tripledemic' a 'concerning situation' but U.S. not powerless against it: WH

04:15

WH Covid Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, joins Morning Joe to discuss White House efforts to deliver booster shots to Americans and growing concerns over a Covid, flu and RSV 'tripledemic' and why the U.S. isn't powerless against it.Oct. 25, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

