  Donald Trump Jr. scheduled to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trial

    'Sam's been talking nonstop, and boy has it burned him': FTX founder faces 115 years in prison

    Joe: Tommy Tuberville's 'ignorance is extraordinary'

  Richard Engel: Hamas wants this fight, they're willing to 'sacrifice all of the people of Gaza'

  International call for ceasefire grows: 'Civilian casualties too much to bear,' say Arab states

  U.S. Economy adds 150,000 jobs in October, with unemployment rate at 3.9%

  'Pure politics': Rep. Slotkin critiques unprecedented Israel-only aid bill

  IDF remains focused on 'destroying and dismantling Hamas,' says spokesman 

  'This is pure evil': Joe Scarborough slams Trump for labeling Jan. 6 rioters as 'J6 hostages'

  'Effort to slow down fighting' critical: Secy. Blinken to push for brief 'pauses' 

  House Speaker Mike Johnson 'is just a well-dressed insurrectionist': Former Rep. Kinzinger

  'We have to free Gaza from Hamas,' says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs

  'It's like watching Ted Lasso on Stage': Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad return to Broadway in 'Gutenberg! The Musical' 

  Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports

  'Republicans are playing political games with Israel aid,' says Congressman

  Gov. DeSantis defends Tuberville's months-long military blockade

  'No blank check' for Ukraine: DeSantis criticizes effectiveness of Biden's Ukraine funding

  Gov. DeSantis: 'I signed a pledge' but Trump conviction would be 'fatal'

  DeSantis: '2016 was about America first, this campaign is more about Trump first'

  'A commanding presence': Remembering legendary coach Bob Knight

Morning Joe

'Sam's been talking nonstop, and boy has it burned him': FTX founder faces 115 years in prison

Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder, has been convicted on all seven criminal counts against him, including wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering— facing a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison. This landmark case has significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry and sends a clear message about regulatory enforcement in the crypto space. CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin and NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle react to the guilty verdict. Nov. 3, 2023

