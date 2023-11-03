'Sam's been talking nonstop, and boy has it burned him': FTX founder faces 115 years in prison

Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder, has been convicted on all seven criminal counts against him, including wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering— facing a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison. This landmark case has significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry and sends a clear message about regulatory enforcement in the crypto space. CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin and NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle react to the guilty verdict. Nov. 3, 2023