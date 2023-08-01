'This is the implementation of our right for self-defense': Poroshenko on the reported drone attacks in Moscow

A drone attack on a Moscow skyscraper has been reported for the second time in two days, with Russia's defense ministry blaming Ukraine. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko joins Morning Joe, defending the attacks as self-defense and highlighting the ongoing brutal war in Ukraine. Poroshenko also discusses the state of the war in Ukraine, and the need for more weapons and ammunition to bolster Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts. A proposed peace summit, with key countries participating, aims to address the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.Aug. 1, 2023