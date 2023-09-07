'This is personal for her': Why Nancy Pelosi may be motivated to run again

Nancy Pelosi, the 83-year-old former House Speaker, older than both Joe Biden and Senator Mitch McConnell, may be pondering her political future in the face of challenges in San Francisco and generational tensions within the Democratic Party. Politico's Jonathan Martin, who recently spent time with the former House Speaker, dives into why Pelosi may be motivated to run again, including her involvement in Senator Feinstein's future and the potential impact on California's political landscape.Sept. 7, 2023