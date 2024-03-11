IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'This is not a test run': Trump admires authoritarian rule, hosts Orbán at Mar-a-Lago
March 11, 202410:09

  • 'Isn't it past your jail time?' Kimmel hits back at Trump during Oscars

    02:55

  • Global mentoring for women across generations at the 2024 Forbes 30/50 Summit

    07:30

  • 'Another stunning jobs report': Acting Labor Secretary lauds U.S. economic progress

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    'This is not a test run': Trump admires authoritarian rule, hosts Orbán at Mar-a-Lago

    10:09
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mace gets in heated exchange over support of Trump despite sex abuse verdict

    08:56

  • 'The wrong thing to do': Why Sen. Britt should stop doubling down on SOTU response

    06:33

  • 'We'll take the help': NYPD Chief of Patrol on National Guard in subways

    05:37

  • Biden led with empathy at SOTU, says House member

    03:51

  • Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them

    09:22

  • Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states

    07:19

  • Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation

    05:50

  • Senator invites first U.S. baby born by IVF to SOTU, pushes for nationwide IVF protections

    05:38

  • Sen. Schumer: Biden showed America was strong, and he is strong

    07:41

  • Mara Gay: GOP response a 'chilling reminder' of the future Republicans see for the U.S.

    02:01

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: It was a triumphant evening for Biden

    10:16

  • Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency

    08:44

  • Mika: What an incredible moment as Biden slams SCOTUS decision on Roe

    05:50

  • Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden

    08:35

  • Joe: Far-right invented Christian nationalism, and it gets more extreme every week

    08:20

  • Parents of Israeli-American hostage to attend SOTU address

    10:32

Morning Joe

'This is not a test run': Trump admires authoritarian rule, hosts Orbán at Mar-a-Lago

10:09

Former President Donald Trump on Friday met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at Mar-a-Lago, drawing a swift rebuke from President Joe Biden on the campaign trail.March 11, 2024

  • 'Isn't it past your jail time?' Kimmel hits back at Trump during Oscars

    02:55

  • Global mentoring for women across generations at the 2024 Forbes 30/50 Summit

    07:30

  • 'Another stunning jobs report': Acting Labor Secretary lauds U.S. economic progress

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    'This is not a test run': Trump admires authoritarian rule, hosts Orbán at Mar-a-Lago

    10:09
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mace gets in heated exchange over support of Trump despite sex abuse verdict

    08:56

  • 'The wrong thing to do': Why Sen. Britt should stop doubling down on SOTU response

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All