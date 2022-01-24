IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • One of the worst week's for Trump

    06:49
  • Now Playing

    'This is me restoring history': Questlove on his acclaimed 'Summer of Soul'

    12:18
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sen. Sinema

    05:47

  • Deadly shooting of NYPD officer leaves city looking for answers

    11:22

  • Foreign Affairs member: 'All options' on the table for defending democracy in Ukraine

    07:09

  • Biden considering moving troops, warships to Eastern Europe

    11:26

  • 'As bad as it gets': Trump took hits from all sides this week. What hurt him most?

    05:46

  • Florida health official put on leave after promoting Covid vaccines 

    12:41

  • He lost everyone he knew due to his obsession with QAnon. Then came Jan. 6.

    06:20

  • Biden disappointed but not deterred after Senate fails to pass voting rights reform

    07:32

  • Push Putin into accepting a diplomatic outcome in Ukraine, says security expert

    10:24

  • 'It will be a bloody conflict,' senator warns of possible Ukraine invasion

    08:33

  • White House chief of staff: We've had a year of historic accomplishment

    11:29

  • Mark Brzezinski sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Poland

    06:28

  • After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?

    10:39

  • Airlines scramble to cancel flights, change schedules over 5G rollout fears

    08:06

  • Joe: After a year in office, there is a good record Dems should be talking about

    07:53

  • Biden gets an 'F' from 37 percent in new one-year performance poll

    04:54

  • A story of 'power, greed and betrayal': 'The Hard Sell' looks at Insys pharmaceutical company

    05:10

  • Alexander Vindman: It's not going to end simply with Russia attacking Ukraine

    11:40

Morning Joe

'This is me restoring history': Questlove on his acclaimed 'Summer of Soul'

12:18

Roots drummer and composer, Questlove, has made his debut as a filmmaker with the acclaimed documentary 'Summer of Soul,' and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the significance of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which is featured in the movie.Jan. 24, 2022

  • One of the worst week's for Trump

    06:49
  • Now Playing

    'This is me restoring history': Questlove on his acclaimed 'Summer of Soul'

    12:18
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sen. Sinema

    05:47

  • Deadly shooting of NYPD officer leaves city looking for answers

    11:22

  • Foreign Affairs member: 'All options' on the table for defending democracy in Ukraine

    07:09

  • Biden considering moving troops, warships to Eastern Europe

    11:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All