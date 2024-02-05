IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Just a lie': Joe pushes back against Speaker Johnson's border bill claim

  • Why Biden's 'third-party peril' is on the left

  • Joy Reid's 'Medgar and Myrlie' a 'love story' telling the fuller story of the civil rights movement

    'This is everything they asked for': Senator says GOP should take yes for an answer

    Why a booming economy isn't boosting Biden's approval numbers

  • Sen. Schumer to Speaker Johnson: Do the right thing on the border bill

  • Sen. Murphy: I think Speaker Johnson wants to kill this bill in the Senate

  • Susan Glasser: Senate's false hope of bargain meets Trumpy demise

  • A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'

  • Larry David on the last season of 'Curb' and why he's not retiring

  • Biden at this year's National Prayer Breakfast vs. Trump at the 2017 breakfast

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

  • Joe: GOP has come to the conclusion that what's good for America is bad for Trump

  • NYPD Chief of Patrol reacts to assault video: 'Disgusted, angry...How did we get here?'

  • A 'sick f---': What Biden reportedly says about Trump behind closed doors

  • Trump meets with Teamsters in bid for endorsement

  • 'Genius: MLK/X' highlights contributions of women to the civil rights movement

  • 'This industry has to be held accountable': Sen. Durbin on tech hearing

  • Forbes and Know Your Value set to host 30/50 Summit

  • Why more startups have reached 'unicorn' status than ever before

Morning Joe

'This is everything they asked for': Senator says GOP should take yes for an answer

07:39

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., joins Morning Joe to discuss the bipartisan Senate deal on border, foreign aid and why he says it has everything Republicans have asked for and why they should support the bill.Feb. 5, 2024

