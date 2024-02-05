'This is everything they asked for': Senator says GOP should take yes for an answer

'Just a lie': Joe pushes back against Speaker Johnson's border bill claim08:58
Why Biden's 'third-party peril' is on the left05:47
Joy Reid's 'Medgar and Myrlie' a 'love story' telling the fuller story of the civil rights movement08:04
- Now Playing
'This is everything they asked for': Senator says GOP should take yes for an answer07:39
- UP NEXT
Why a booming economy isn't boosting Biden's approval numbers10:47
Sen. Schumer to Speaker Johnson: Do the right thing on the border bill10:24
Sen. Murphy: I think Speaker Johnson wants to kill this bill in the Senate09:19
Susan Glasser: Senate's false hope of bargain meets Trumpy demise05:35
A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'06:05
Larry David on the last season of 'Curb' and why he's not retiring11:58
Biden at this year's National Prayer Breakfast vs. Trump at the 2017 breakfast04:49
U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January00:39
Joe: GOP has come to the conclusion that what's good for America is bad for Trump06:02
NYPD Chief of Patrol reacts to assault video: 'Disgusted, angry...How did we get here?'12:53
A 'sick f---': What Biden reportedly says about Trump behind closed doors09:29
Trump meets with Teamsters in bid for endorsement04:07
'Genius: MLK/X' highlights contributions of women to the civil rights movement09:55
'This industry has to be held accountable': Sen. Durbin on tech hearing07:02
Forbes and Know Your Value set to host 30/50 Summit03:23
Why more startups have reached 'unicorn' status than ever before03:14
'Just a lie': Joe pushes back against Speaker Johnson's border bill claim08:58
Why Biden's 'third-party peril' is on the left05:47
Joy Reid's 'Medgar and Myrlie' a 'love story' telling the fuller story of the civil rights movement08:04
- Now Playing
'This is everything they asked for': Senator says GOP should take yes for an answer07:39
- UP NEXT
Why a booming economy isn't boosting Biden's approval numbers10:47
Sen. Schumer to Speaker Johnson: Do the right thing on the border bill10:24
Play All