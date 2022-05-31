IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Maybe, just maybe there's an opportunity this time on red flag laws, background checks

    04:18

  • Seeing that 'Americans are anxious,' Biden takes aim at rising inflation

    07:44

  • Man arrested after throwing piece of cake at the Mona Lisa

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    'This is a national crisis': NYC mayor calls on Senate to take action on gun safety

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Department set to review police response to Texas school shooting

    04:34

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: Theodore Roosevelt suffered terrific adversity

    07:57

  • 'A community that needs more than hope'

    06:28

  • Rev. Al: Community in Buffalo still in mourning and are still angry

    07:07

  • Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary

    02:06

  • Conspiracy theories swirl at this weekend's NRA convention

    09:28

  • Biden visits Uvalde, DOJ to review law enforcement response to shooting

    02:52

  • Rev. Al on honoring those who died in tragedy: We must live the life they would want us to live

    04:37

  • Emergency physician offers public health solutions to the gun crisis

    05:52

  • Group aims to change young people's minds about guns

    03:32

  • Uvalde students speak out after surviving school shooting

    09:46

  • Bill Bratton: You move to the shooter no matter what to save lives

    09:23

  • Despite Uvalde shooting, NRA convention to go on as planned in Houston

    03:38

  • 'Everybody in the community is in pain': Uvalde City Council member says town is 'heartbroken'

    06:36

  • Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting

    07:44

  • Jonathan Chait: The right's playbook for deflecting anger after shootings

    05:54

Morning Joe

'This is a national crisis': NYC mayor calls on Senate to take action on gun safety

08:24

The 10 co-chairs of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a nonpartisan coalition of more than 1,000 current and former mayors, is calling on the Senate to take action on gun safety following last week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. NYC Mayor Eric Adams is one of the co-chairs, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 31, 2022

  • Joe: Maybe, just maybe there's an opportunity this time on red flag laws, background checks

    04:18

  • Seeing that 'Americans are anxious,' Biden takes aim at rising inflation

    07:44

  • Man arrested after throwing piece of cake at the Mona Lisa

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    'This is a national crisis': NYC mayor calls on Senate to take action on gun safety

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Department set to review police response to Texas school shooting

    04:34

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: Theodore Roosevelt suffered terrific adversity

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All