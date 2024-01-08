IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'You're a failure as a politician': Joe pushes back against Trump's 'failing nation' remark

    05:10

  • No easy answer as SCOTUS agrees to weigh if Trump can be kicked off ballot in Colorado

    05:28

  • Joe: It's shocking the president didn't know about Defense Secretary's hospitalization

    09:44
    'This is a man with moral clarity': DNC chair previews Biden's trip to Emanuel church

    08:17
    IDF's unseen facets: Julia Haart shares eye-opening trip to Israel

    04:08

  • 'The hard part is the exit strategy': Israeli defense minister outlines plans for post-war Gaza

    10:04

  • Governor Shapiro calls on voters to 'protect our democracy' 

    11:05

  • Mika: Tomorrow marks three years since 'America came close to losing its democracy'

    03:23

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump's fulfilled the worst fears and nightmares of the  Founding Fathers

    09:59

  • 'Americans deserve to know the full truth': Congressman calls out Trump's foreign earnings

    10:10

  • U.S. economy added 216,000 jobs in December

    01:55

  • FLOTUS to headline 'Know Your Value' event next week at the White House

    01:08

  • 'I never thought I'd be here': Fmr law enforcement officers reflect on Jan 6, three years later

    10:46

  • Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support

    06:08

  • 'I want a voice at the table': Fmr. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn announces run for Congress 

    01:44

  • 'Empathetic distress': Exploring empathy's limits in times of crisis

    04:39

  • Nikki Haley gains momentum in GOP Race: Can she prevail?

    05:32

  • 'Get informed, get involved, and vote': Haass stresses importance of preserving democracy

    03:37

  • Trump campaign launches first attack ad against GOP rival Nikki Haley

    03:58

  • U.S. Air Force Secretary urges Congress to 'do its job' and 'give us the funds needed to defend the country'

    06:49

Morning Joe

'This is a man with moral clarity': DNC chair previews Biden's trip to Emanuel church

08:17

President Joe Biden heads Monday to Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the site of a horrific hate crime in which a white supremacist massacred nine worshippers in 2015. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison discusses Biden's visit.Jan. 8, 2024

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

