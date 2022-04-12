IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'They've been after me for 12 years,' says Putin critic of Russia

10:44

One of Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critics, author Bill Browder, joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Freezing Order,' Russia's money laundering, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and his explanation for why he says Russia has not killed him.April 12, 2022

