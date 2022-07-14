IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'They pretend not to see me': Capitol Police officer injured on Jan. 6 laments GOP silence

05:25

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell speaks with Willie Geist about his experience protecting the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and the fallout after the attack.. Gonell, who was injured in the attack and can no longer perform the physical part of his duties, laments the silence from Republicans — besides Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. "It's disheartening. I'm not saying that I need that from them, but that shows a lot from the people who claim they support the police, and back the blue, and are pro-law and order. It's fascinating to me the way they treat us." July 14, 2022

