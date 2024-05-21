IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Judge and lawyers discuss jury instructions after defense rests in Trump's hush money trial

'There's no limit to who we can become': Alicia Keys' message to her younger self 
May 21, 202403:47

  • 'I feel so grateful': Alicia Keys celebrates the success of 'Hell's Kitchen'

    09:13
  • Now Playing

    'There's no limit to who we can become': Alicia Keys' message to her younger self 

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    'Progress is possible, not guaranteed': Hillary Clinton echoes anthem's call to action in 'Suffs'

    09:47

  • Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shares mental health struggles in new memoir

    07:03

  • Why overwork leads to workplace inequality

    07:08

  • Women-owned businesses fuel the economy but still receive less funding than men

    07:40

  • Alice + Olivia founder on success: ‘It’s not how high you climb, it’s how far you’ve come’

    07:18

  • 'Menopause is inevitable; suffering is not': A-listers lead the charge against menopause stigma

    06:37

  • A roadmap for women of color on how to navigate the rules in business 

    03:41

  • Why the mayor of Phoenix wants more parents to run for office

    06:28

  • Shania Twain: Hold onto optimism and don't let go

    07:09

  • Africa's first female elected president surprised the U.S. has yet to elect a female president

    08:36

  • Why Africa’s first female elected president says taking risks made her a stronger leader

    07:42

  • 'The people in Ukraine are my heroes,' says actress and activist Ivanna Sakhno 

    04:57

  • Suze Orman on the financial mistakes women make, why she doesn't order coffee

    07:21

  • Recapping the Forbes and Know Your Value 30/50 Summit

    05:24

  • First female head of state in Africa sits down with Mika

    01:39

  • Global mentoring for women across generations at the 2024 Forbes 30/50 Summit

    07:30

  • How poker can help give women the skills to succeed in and out of the office

    08:10

  • How Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold overcame a debilitating mental health battle

    10:24

Morning Joe

'There's no limit to who we can become': Alicia Keys' message to her younger self 

03:47

16-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Alicia Keys joins Morning Joe to discuss her new Broadway musical, "Hell's Kitchen," which earned 13 Tony nominations this season. Alicia gets personal and shares what advice she would give to her younger self and why she believes there is "no limit to who we can become."May 21, 2024

  • 'I feel so grateful': Alicia Keys celebrates the success of 'Hell's Kitchen'

    09:13
  • Now Playing

    'There's no limit to who we can become': Alicia Keys' message to her younger self 

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    'Progress is possible, not guaranteed': Hillary Clinton echoes anthem's call to action in 'Suffs'

    09:47

  • Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shares mental health struggles in new memoir

    07:03

  • Why overwork leads to workplace inequality

    07:08

  • Women-owned businesses fuel the economy but still receive less funding than men

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All