'There's no limit to who we can become': Alicia Keys' message to her younger self

16-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Alicia Keys joins Morning Joe to discuss her new Broadway musical, "Hell's Kitchen," which earned 13 Tony nominations this season. Alicia gets personal and shares what advice she would give to her younger self and why she believes there is "no limit to who we can become."May 21, 2024