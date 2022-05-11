IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'There is very little Democrats can do': Senate abortion vote doomed to fail

06:50

The Senate is set to vote Wednesday on advancing a Democratic-led bill that would enshrine broad protections for legal abortion nationwide. The vote on the Women's Health Protection Act, which has passed the House, is all but certain to fail. Jake Sherman joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 11, 2022

